A white Buick Enclave backed into the parish hall at Our Lady Star of the Sea, on Lafayette Street, in Cape May, which interrupted a basketball game in the building’s gymnasium. The vehicle was able to be driven out of the building and onto a tow truck.  

Roughly 30 emergency crew members operated on scene to remove a vehicle from the building. 

CAPE MAY - A motor vehicle crashed into a classroom at Our Lady Star of the Sea's parish hall, on Lafayette Street, in Cape May, halting an organized basketball game in the building’s gymnasium. 

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the building around 5 p.m. Jan. 23, and found two occupants inside a white Buick Enclave, Cape May Fire Chief Alexander Coulter said. A second alarm technical rescue assignment was initiated, recalling other emergency personnel, including the Cape May County Regional Urban Search and Rescue Team (R.U.S.T.). Roughly 30 crew members operated on scene. 

Emergency personnel were forced to shut off utilities in the building, including natural gas. South Jersey Gas and Atlantic City Electric crews were also called to secure the building’s natural gas and isolate power to certain areas of the building while first responders operated on scene, Coulter added. 

Emergency crews were able to drive the vehicle out of the building and onto a tow truck. 

After an investigation, the vehicle was determined to be parked in the parking lot outside and backed into the building. Coulter said alcohol or drugs were not considered a factor in the incident. 

The vehicle's occupants were examined by personnel on scene and refused further medical attention. 

Estimated damage costs were not immediately available. 

