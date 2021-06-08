195121757_4370798146271906_1378885795245380293_n.jpg

A motor vehicle crashed into a portion of a Villas Home June 7, yielded a response from the Villas Fire Department. The Cape May County Regional Urban Search Team (RUST) was called to help secure the structure.

 Courtesy of the Villlas Volunteer Fire Department

VILLAS - Station 60 was dispatched for a vehicle that went through a house, in Villas. 

According to a release, upon arrival of Deputy 60, it was confirmed everyone was out of the vehicle. Squad 60 arrived moments later and assessed the situation.  

The power to the vehicle was secured once crews made sure the integrity of the structure was safe to work around without collapsing anymore. The Lower Township building official was notified and responded. The county Regional Urban Search Team (RUST) was also notified but was not deployed at the time.  

While removing the vehicle, the building official requested the fire department notify the RUST team to respond and shore the garage area up. Upon arrival of the team, they worked quickly and efficiently to shore up the corner that had been compromised.  

Units operated on scene for approximately three hours before clearing. 

