OCEAN CITY - A 59-year-old man died and a 73-year-old man was hospitalized following a boating accident off Ocean City, NJ.com reported.
The 59-year-old man, Philip Azzante, of Alloway Township (Salem County) was thrown from the vessel after the operator, a 73-year-old Thorofare (Gloucester County) man, lost control of the boat, according to a separate report.
The following is a release from the Coast Guard:
The Coast Guard and local partner agencies located two mariners in the water after their vessel was discovered aground in the vicinity of Great Egg Harbor Inlet Aug. 19.
Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Delaware Bay command center received notification from Ocean City Police Department (OCPD) that a 26-foot center console recreational vessel was found beached with personal belongings still aboard, near the Great Egg Harbor Inlet.
OCPD officers were able to identify one of the boaters using a cell phone that was found aboard. New Jersey State Police officers were able to acquire video feed from Somers Point Marina, confirming the two individuals left in the early morning to get underway.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew from Coast Guard Air Station Atlantic City launched to search the area, along with a 29-foot response boat crew, from Coast Guard Station Great Egg, and small boat crews from OCPD and Longport Borough Fire Department.
The Dolphin helicopter aircrew arrived on scene, spotted the two persons in the water and lowered a rescue swimmer to assist while vectoring in emergency surface assets.
The two boaters were recovered, one of which was unresponsive, and transported to shore by a partner agency for transfer to a local hospital.