NORTH WILDWOOD - A 53-year-old Philadelphia woman was hospitalized at Cape Regional Medical Center with injuries after being rescued from the ocean off North Wildwood Sept. 7, along with three of her family members, NJ.com reported.
North Wildwood Beach Patrol members pulled the woman from the water near East 12th Avenue around 7:30 p.m., according to the report.
The woman and family members entered the water to rescue a member of their group, who was caught in a rip current, before they, too, began struggling in the rough surf.
Four people entered the water and were rescued by after-hours beach patrol and firefighters. Good Samaritans also on scene assisted rescue crews.
