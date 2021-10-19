SOUTH DENNIS - At approximately 7:40 p.m. Oct. 18, Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company units, along with automatic aid from Ocean View Fire, were dispatched to the 800 block of Route 47, in South Dennis, for a motor vehicle accident with a possible entrapment.
According to the fire department's Facebook page, Chief 18 arrived on location a short time later and found a two-car crash, with one occupant partially ejected. Firefighters from Stations 18 and 17 arrived and assisted in the extrication of the patient with emergency medical services (EMS) from Belleplain Emergency and AtlantiCare Paramedics, who then transported the patient to a waiting medical helicopter at a landing zone established at Union Cemetery nearby.
Route 47 was closed for approximately two hours while crews worked to investigate and clear debris from the roadway.
Dennisville Volunteer Fire Company units on scene included Squad 18, Rescue 18, Engine 18, Brush 18, and Utility 18.
Additionally, the New Jersey State Police and Atlantic City Electric were also on scene. The accident, as of Oct. 19, remained under investigation by New Jersey State Police, in Woodbine.
Preliminary investigation revealed that a BMW X3 was traveling southbound on Route 47, when it crossed the center line and impacted an Audi traveling north head-on, according to NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry. The Audi's driver was treated for minor injuries and released from an area hospital. The driver of the BMW was airlifted to AtlantiCare Trauma Center with severe injuries.
The crash, as of Oct. 19, remained under investigation by NJSP.