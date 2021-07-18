Wildwood PD Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD - At approximately 9:15 a.m. July 7, the Wildwood Police Department received a 911 call reporting a pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle, at the intersection of Davis and New Jersey avenues.

According to a Wildwood Police Department release, responding units located the victim, a 51-year-old man from Brick, unresponsive and suffering from significant injuries to his head and torso. Due to the extent of these injuries, the victim was treated by the Wildwood Fire Department before ultimately being transported by medical helicopter to AtlantiCare Medical Center, in Atlantic City, where he was in critical but stable condition, as of July 17.

New Jersey Avenue was closed to traffic for approximately three hours during the ensuing investigation, conducted by the Fatal Accident Reconstruction Team, which was comprised of officers from the Wildwood Police Department and Cape May County Prosecutor's Office.

As of July 17, the incident remains under investigation.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments