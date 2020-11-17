Police Lights 2
RIO GRANDE - A fatal early morning motor vehicle crash closed a northbound portion of the Garden State Parkway for roughly three hours Nov. 14. 

Presley Braun, 22, of Court House, was struck by a Hyundai Elantra while on the highway at around 3:21 a.m., at milepost 5.4, New Jersey State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said. Braun was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the Elantra remained on scene after the accident and was cooperating with investigators, Curry said. 

As of Nov. 17, the crash remained under investigation. 

