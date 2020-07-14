WILDWOOD - The Wildwood Fire Department, Wildwood Beach Patrol’s ALERT (After-Hours Lifeguard Emergency Response Team), and Wildwood Police Department were dispatched to the area of Baker Avenue and the beach July 13, at around 8 p.m., for a water rescue assignment.
According to a release, upon arrival of Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III, he found the Wildwood Beach Patrol ALERT lifeguards assisting a young woman out of the ocean. A man was also exciting the water. The 20-year old woman was treated and transported by a Wildwood Fire Department ambulance to Cape Regional Medical Center, in Court House, for evaluation.
It was determined that the man, Tyree Ward, of Philadelphia, was on the beach with his family when the victim’s friend frantically approached and advised him that her friend was drowning. Without hesitation, Ward entered the water and swam to the victim.
He made contact with the victim, secured her, and brought her back closer to shore until Wildwood Beach Patrol Alert Team lifeguards arrived.
The release states that Ward’s selfless actions, most certainly, saved this woman’s life. A family day trip to Wildwood resulted in Ward becoming an instant hero.
The firefighters working last night had the opportunity to meet Ward and his family later in the evening and presented him with some t-shirts and a hat as a small token of appreciation for a job well done.
The Wildwood City Fire Department commends Ward for his heroic actions last evening that prevented a tragedy from occurring. The public is strongly reminded to only swim in the ocean when lifeguards are on duty.
If you see someone in distress in the water, immediately call 911.
We want to thank Mr. Tyree Ward for his heroic actions last night. Mr. Ward was on the beach with his family when he heard cries for help. Mr. Ward saw a female in distress in the ocean and w/out hesitation sprung into action. His selfless act saved the life of a young woman. pic.twitter.com/AMYD7qgy0L— Wildwood Fire Dept. (@TheShoreHouse38) July 14, 2020