COURT HOUSE - Cape May County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland and Chief Jay Prettyman, of the Ocean City Police Department, announced the pedestrian involved in a motor vehicle crash, at 26th and West avenues, died as a result of her injuries.
According to a Prosecutor's Office release, at approximately 8:45 p.m. Aug. 11, a 21-year-old woman, identified as Katherine Lux, of New Hope, Pennsylvania, was struck by a motor vehicle driven by Wilfredo Latimer, 44, of Egg Harbor Township. Lux was initially transported to the Shore Medical Center and then transferred to the AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center - City Division, where she died Aug. 13.
An autopsy was completed by the Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office Aug. 15. The preliminary investigation revealed Lux died as a result of her injuries sustained from the accident.
According to Sutherland, the full circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation, and no charges have been filed, as of Aug. 16.
Those with information are encouraged to contact the Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, at 609-465-1135, the Ocean City Police Department, at 609-399-2195, or the information can be reported anonymously through the Cape May County Sheriff's Tip Line, at cmcsheriff.net, and click on anonymous tip.