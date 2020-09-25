BURLEIGH - At approximately 10:20 a.m. Sept. 24, the Middle Township Police Department was dispatched to Golf Club Road for the report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash.
According to a release, upon police arrival, it was discovered that the vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling north on Golf Club Road when it ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle continued to travel north and crashed into a heavily wooded area.
The only occupant of the vehicle, Jacob Pierri, 26, of Goshen, was pronounced dead at the scene.
This investigation was conducted by the Middle Township Police Department’s Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit, and Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Also assisting on scene was the Court House Frie Department, the Cape May County Sheriff's Department and Cape May County Fire Police.