MTPD Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

BURLEIGH - At approximately 10:20 a.m. Sept. 24, the Middle Township Police Department was dispatched to Golf Club Road for the report of a single-vehicle motor vehicle crash. 

According to a release, upon police arrival, it was discovered that the vehicle, a 2017 Jeep Renegade, was traveling north on Golf Club Road when it ran off the roadway to the right. The vehicle continued to travel north and crashed into a heavily wooded area. 

The only occupant of the vehicle, Jacob Pierri, 26, of Goshen, was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This investigation was conducted by the Middle Township Police Department’s Patrol Division, Major Crimes Unit, and Crash Investigation Unit, with assistance from the Cape May County Prosecutor’s Office. Also assisting on scene was the Court House Frie Department, the Cape May County Sheriff's Department and Cape May County Fire Police.

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments