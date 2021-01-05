COURT HOUSE - Cape May County had eight fatal car crashes in 2020, claiming nine lives. That number is down from 13, in 2019. It is the lowest total for the county since 2013, which saw five road fatalities.
With the pandemic putting fewer drivers on the roads, in 2020, one might predict a decline for the state, as well, but the opposite was true.
Statewide, there was a 5% increase in road fatalities. Cape May County’s road fatalities were among the state’s lowest, with Sussex County doing better, with seven.
In Cape May County, six of the eight fatal crashes occurred during the summer. The remaining two were in October and November.
Of the eight accidents, three occurred on the Garden State Parkway, with two others on Route 47. The remaining three crashes were on Routes 50 and 147 and County Road 621 (Ocean Drive).
State Police data shows that five of the deaths were drivers, three were pedestrians, one was a bicyclist, and none were passengers.
As of Jan. 3, the state had four road fatalities in 2021, none of which were in Cape May County.