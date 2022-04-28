Screen Shot 2022-04-28 at 5.01.49 PM.png
WILDWOOD CREST – The Wildwood Crest Police Department rescued three distressed teenagers from the ocean around noon, April 28. The day’s high winds created large waves that proved too difficult for them to handle.

Six juveniles, visiting the island, went for a late morning swim around Cresse Avenue. They ultimately pushed too far out and had to call the police. Three were able to make it back to shore on their own. The remaining three were too exhausted to safely make it back.

Detective Sergeant Mulholland from the Wildwood Crest Police responded to the 11:59am call. Mulholland is a trained rescue swimmer and immediately swam out. Wildwood Fire and Rescue also responded to the call and aided Detective Sergeant Mulholland in bringing the teens back to shore.

None of the swimmers were injured.

The department advised swimmers to be cautious as there are no lifeguards on patrol for several more weeks. 

