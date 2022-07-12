293380011_425202476300927_4108512583385026464_n.jpg

The Starfish in Townsend's Inlet, as a SeaTow boat close at hand assists in managing the scene.

 Courtesy U.S. Coast Guard Mid-Atlantic Facebook

SEA ISLE CITY – The charter boat Starfish took on water after colliding with the Townsend’s Inlet Bridge in the evening July 11.

There were no reported injuries among the 22 passengers aboard the Starfish, according to the Coast Guard, which served as the responding authority for the incident. The Coast Guard was called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

The Coast Guard indicated that a good Samaritan in the area helped to rescue those on board and took them to the docks in Sea Isle City where EMS were waiting to assist. All the passengers were evacuated before the Coast Guard arrived.

The captain and first mate stayed aboard, according to a Coast Guard spokesperson.

The 70-foot custom charter boat reportedly suffered a gash in the starboard hull. Several compartments took on water.

"We would be speculating any details of how this happened," Petty Officer Oldham, with the Coast Guard, told the Herald.

Diving operations confirmed that there was no damage to fuel tanks. The Coast Guard confirmed there was no pollution.

SeaTow and Northstar arrived on scene to conduct salvage; they remained on scene overnight. The companies worked to patch the hull July 12 to re-float and tow it.

“Thank you for the kind messages, calls and comments we have received so far regarding the incident this afternoon,” Starfish Boats wrote on Facebook. “We are hopeful however, the boat does have damage and will be inoperable for some time. All passengers, mate and captain are okay….we will be back!”

