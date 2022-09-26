WILDWOOD – Two are dead after an unsanctioned car rally spun out of control in Wildwood late Sept. 24.
The event, known as H2oi, was a flash mob organized on social media. It had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland, but moved to Wildwood after Ocean City officials cracked down on the annual rally.
Car enthusiasts descended on Wildwood Sept. 22 and 23 and spilled into neighboring communities. The gatherings, many of which caused little more than noise and crowded parking lots, grew dangerous in Wildwood late Sept. 24.
Ahead of the weekend, police chiefs on the island issued statements warning attendees to stay safe and abide by the law. Chief John Stevenson in North Wildwood put out a statement announcing enforcement measures, including cooperation between businesses and authorities.
It appeared the warnings did not avert tragedy.
Multiple accidents were reported across the island during the night Sept. 24. In the end, two died and still others were injured in the mayhem.
Lindsay Weakland, 18, of Carlisle, Pennsylvania was standing in the area of Burk and Atlantic avenues when she was struck. Weakland was pronounced dead at the scene.
Timothy Ogden, 34, of Clayton was driving a 2014 Honda Civic when he was hit. Ogden was airlifted for his injuries, but did not survive.
Both were hit by Gerald White, 37, of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. After the collision, White attempted to flee the scene, but was quickly apprehended. White has been charged with assault and death by automobile on two counts, among a list of other related charges.
White is being held at the Cape May County Correctional Facility.
Videos posted to social media showed car burnouts and donuts–a spinning maneuver that leaves skid marks on the pavement–at intersections across the city.
The Wildwood Police Department went so far as to close the George Redding bridge for several hours on the evening of Sept. 24 as a security measure.
The chaos coincided with the annual Irish Weekend in North Wildwood, which stretched first responder resources thin.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy to organize police departments from across the county in response, according to a Facebook post by the City of Wildwood late Sept. 25. Many towns across the county came to assist island police in response to the chaos, including officers from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Middle Township, Lower Township and Cape May. State police were also present to assist with managing the crowds.
One YouTube video of an accident posted by JTA Media shows a street lined with spectators; the cameraman can be heard yelling at the drivers before the light turned green.
In the video, the driver of a space gray BMW launches into the intersection and multiple cars collide. The crowd can be heard yelling and clapping. The tenor of the crowd changes as the cameraman runs over to a man lying unconscious next to a damaged golf cart.
Local leaders and residents expressed disgust and outrage.
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donohue released a statement on Facebook assuring the public that criminal charges would follow. In no uncertain terms, Donohue assured the public that “the organizers of this lawless mayhem will be held accountable.”
Donohue painted a picture of his government enacting all-hands-on-deck measures to respond.
He says they established a police presence in key gathering locations throughout Middle Township. Donahue confirmed that there were no serious injuries in the township as of Sept. 25.
A resident of Wildwood Crest who preferred not to be named told the Herald that employees at her business called out from work Sept. 25, afraid to drive on the roads while the out-of-town drivers were still around.
Some officials are promising measures to ward off any future chaos. Donahue said in his statement Sept. 25 that Middle Township would “partner with our fellow law enforcement agencies to develop solutions and preventative measures."
County Prosecutor Jeffrey Sutherland made an analogy to drive-by shootings.
"Driving a motor vehicle at a high speed in a populated area is essentially the same as discharging a firearm," Sutherland stated. "Anyone thinking of engaging in organizing any type of similar pop-up event is forewarned that there will be a swift and appropriate law enforcement and legal response."
Though White's arrest was confirmed by authorities, it remains to be seen if any others were arrested in connection with the rally Sept. 24. Police also did not say how many were injured in Wildwood.
