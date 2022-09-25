WILDWOOD – At least two are dead after an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood grew reckless late Sept. 24, The Press of Atlantic City reported.
The event, known as H2oi, was a flash mob organized via social media. It had previously been held in Ocean City, Maryland.
This year, car enthusiasts descended on Wildwood Sept. 22 and 23, spilling into neighboring communities. The gatherings, many of which caused little more than noise and crowded parking lots, grew dangerous in Wildwood Sept. 24.
Ahead of the weekend, police chiefs on the island issued statements warning attendees to stay safe and abide by the law. Chief John Stevenson in North Wildwood put out a statement announcing enforcement measures, including cooperation between businesses and authorities.
It appeared the warnings did not avert tragedy.
Multiple accidents were reported across the island during the night Sept. 24. At least one person was airlifted for their injuries. It was not immediately apparent whether the individual airlifted was one of the confirmed deceased.
Videos posted to social media showed car burnouts and donuts–a spinning maneuver that leaves skid marks on the pavement–at intersections across the city.
The Wildwood Police Department went so far as to close the George Redding bridge for several hours on the evening of Sept. 24 as a security measure.
The chaos coincided with the annual Irish Weekend in North Wildwood, stretching thin the resources of first responders.
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron spoke with Gov. Phil Murphy to organize police departments from across the county in response, according to a Facebook post by the City of Wildwood late Sept. 25. Towns assisting island departments included officers from Atlantic City, Ocean City, Upper Township, Middle Township, Lower Township and Cape May. State police were also present to assist with managing the crowds.
One YouTube video of an accident posted by JTA Media shows a street lined with spectators; the cameraman can be heard yelling at the drivers before the light turned green.
In the video, the driver of a space gray BMW launches into the intersection and multiple cars collide. The crowd can be heard yelling and clapping. The tenor of the crowd changes as the cameraman runs over to a man lying unconscious next to a damaged golf cart.
Early reports online suggested that police had arrested a man for death by automobile among other charges. No arrest could be confirmed by police as of Sept. 25.
Local leaders and residents expressed disgust and outrage online Sept. 25.
Middle Township Mayor Tim Donahue released a statement on Facebook assuring the public that criminal charges would follow. In no uncertain terms, Donahue assured the public that “the organizers of this lawless mayhem will be held accountable.”
Donahue painted a picture of local governments enacting all-hands-on-deck measures to respond.
He says they established a police presence in key gathering locations throughout Middle Township. Donahue confirmed that there were no serious injuries in the township as of Sept. 25.
A resident of Wildwood Crest who preferred not to be named told the Herald that employees at her business were calling out from work Sept. 25, afraid to drive on the roads while the out-of-town drivers were still around.
Some officials are promising measures to ward off any future chaos. Donahue said in his statement Sept. 25 that Middle Township would “partner with our fellow law enforcement agencies to develop solutions and preventative measures.
For now, though, it remains to be seen how many were killed, injured or arrested in Wildwood Sept. 24.
This is a developing story, and more information will be added as it is received.