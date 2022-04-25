_DSC0376.JPG

A Bachelorette crew member (front) attempts to block Tyler Norris (back) from the camera

WILDWOOD – Tyler Norris of Rio Grande was spotted April 25 on the Wildwood boardwalk with a film crew in tow. Norris, 25, is one of the final contestants on ABC’s “The Bachelorette.”

An entertainment journalist who goes by ‘Reality Steve’ first tweeted the ‘Hometown’ spoiler last night, announcing that Norris would be in Wildwood.

Film crews prepare for Recchia's arrival as Norris waits nearby

Although most of the reality show takes place in a single location in Southern California, the show traditionally takes contestants on “hometown dates” once there are just four men left.

Soon after ‘Reality Steve’ tweeted the leak, the individual behind the popular Watch the Tramcar Please Facebook account shared the news. By Monday morning, a crowd of several dozen had gathered outside Morey’s Pier, hoping to see some action.

A crowd gathers outside Morey's Pier in anticipation of the action

Rachel Recchia, one of this season’s bachelorettes, appeared thrilled to see Norris when they met in front of the iconic Wildwood sign. She climbed out of a black SUV and ran to greet him. Their meeting was filmed via the city of Wildwood’s permanent webcam.

"The Bachelorette" crew was seen up and down the boardwalk, suggesting multiple scenes would likely take place in the area.

Recchia Runs to Meet Norris

Courtesy of City of Wildwood Webcam via wildwoodsnj.com

Norris is a graduate of Wildwood Catholic and went on to attend Cabrini University in Pennsylvania. Norris’ LinkedIn profile shows that he is a 2019 graduate with a Bachelor’s in Exercise Science. He played for the Cabrini baseball team. He has worked a variety of jobs, from construction to personal fitness training.

As of late though he’s been tied up with filming the Bachelorette. His brother Jim Norris said his family “can’t wait to finally see him after not talking to him for over a month.” He’s confident his brother will win the adoration of one of the bachelorettes. Jim Norris is known by some in the community as a Middle Township Committeeman. 

The reality show has been a perennial American favorite in tandem with its older sibling show, “The Bachelor.” Each season of “The Bachelorette” begins with over 30 men and the contestants are narrowed down until there’s a single winner.

Season 19 is taking a different angle than past seasons, featuring two bachelorettes side by side for the entire show. Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey were the two runners-up in Season 18 of “The Bachelor.” They were subsequently chosen to star in this season of “The Bachelorette.”

The Wildwood shoot is part of Season 19, set to air beginning July 11.

Film crews unload their equipment in the Wildwood Convention Center parking lot
Norris (right) walks with a member of the Bachelorette crew (left) along the Wildwood Convention Center 

