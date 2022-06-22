covid vaccine toddler STOCK
WASHINGTON - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the use of Moderna and Pfizer vaccines for children down to the age of 6 months.  

This action followed a unanimous recommendation from its expert panel that the vaccines are safe and effective, with benefits outweighing any known risks. 

The American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) announced support for the vaccination initiative. The academy, in a six-page release, stated, “The AAP recommends Covid vaccination for all infants, children, and adolescents 6 months of age and older who do not have contraindications to receiving a Covid vaccine authorized or approved for use for their age. This includes primary series and/or booster doses as recommended by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention).” 

Gov. Phil Murphy and the state Department of Health followed with support, urging parents who have questions or concerns to speak with their pediatrician or health care provider. 

There has been some resistance to the initiative to inoculate young children, with Gov. Ron DeSantis, of Florida, claiming the move is a result of “media hysteria” and misinformation.  

Florida is the only state that has opted out of the process of pre-ordering vaccine supplies for young children. Doctors and authorized pharmacies can still administer the vaccine, but those that are not already federal partners have to figure out a mechanism for ordering supplies. New Jersey has already ordered 51,000 initial doses. 

The procedure varies with age group and vaccine manufacturer. Murphy said that young children under 5 years old who receive the Pfizer vaccine will get three doses each at one-tenth the strength of adult levels. Those 6 and under who elect the Moderna vaccine will receive two one-quarter strength doses. 

Expectations were that the administration of the vaccine in New Jersey would begin June 21. 

