CAPE-MAY-LOGO

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

CAPE MAY – It has now been two years since six City of Cape May employees received bonus checks approved by former City Manager Jerry Inderwies Jr. for work ostensibly done on behalf of the city’s affordable housing goals.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments