decoys on wood wall.jpeg

Hand carves decoys such as these. Some are used for hunting while others are collected as art. 

 Provided

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

GOSHEN – “I want to be remembered as a historian. That’s what I’d like as the first line on my tombstone; to be considered as a chronicler of my people,” shares Jamie Hand.

hand.jpeg

Hand in Dennis Township guiding friends duck hunting and paddling back to decoy spread. 
single light decoy.jpeg

Hand carves decoys such as these. Some are used for hunting while others are collected as art. 
single light decoy.jpeg

Hand carves decoys such as these. Some are used for hunting while others are collected as art. 

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Camille Sailer, who covers Dennis Township, Sea Isle City and Upper Township, enjoys covering the northern part of the county as an interesting counterpoint to her work as an international trade consultant.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments