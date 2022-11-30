Khloe Sudol with Ducky form rear.jpg

Khloe Sudol, 12, of Upper Township, walks her horse Ducky, given to her on Nov. 25, as part of a wish come true. The community got behind Khloe, who for the last three years has been battling a rare kidney disease.

 From Heather Sudol

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

UPPER TOWNSHIP – Khloe Sudol, 12, got a lot of media attention three years ago when she was on a list for a new kidney. Today, she still faces an uphill battle, but she will be riding into battle on her new horse, Ducky.

Khloe Sudol with Ducky 2.jpg

Khloe Sudol nuzzles with Ducky, the horse she was given through charitable donations made by Upper Township community members and businesses who made a wish come true for the 12-year-old, who battles a rare kidney disease.
Kloe Sudol with Ducky 2.jpg

Khloe Sudol, 12, of Upper Township, walks her horse Ducky, given to her on Nov. 25, as part of a wish come true. The community got behind Khloe, who for the last three years has been battling a rare kidney disease.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments