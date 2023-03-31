Spruce cat.jpg

Spruce, one of the friendly mascots at Secluded Acres, was rescued from a barn when he was just a kitten.

 By Collin Hall

RIO GRANDE - Spruce, a chubby, eight-year-old black cat, is frequently asleep on the checkout counter at Secluded Acres Farm & Garden Center. Spruce has been at the garden center his whole life, but so has Diane Mills, who runs the store alongside her father, uncle, and dedicated staff.

secluded acres flowers .jpg

A variety of jump-up violas at Secluded Acres. 
Secluded Acres greenhouse.jpg

A greenhouse at Secluded Acres where most of the flowers for sale are grown. 
secluded acres miniature.jpg

The small pond by the greenhouse at Secluded Acres has a miniature scene surrounding it. 
secluded acres orange shovel.JPG

Tom’s retired orange shovel that served in the fields for over 15 years.

