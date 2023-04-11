Kohler's Bakery in Avalon

After 74 years, Kohler’s Bakery will close after the 2023 summer season unless somebody purchases and chooses to operate the business.  

 Shay Roddy

AVALON - Kohler’s Bakery, in Avalon, has served locals and visitors alike for nearly 75 years, but summer 2023 might be its last. 

