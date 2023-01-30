CLERMONT LODGE OVERLOOKING LAKE

An artist's rendering of the main part of Clermont Lodge, a $65-70 million resort developer John Connors Sr. is proposing. Connors has some heavy hitters in his portfolio and said he aspires to be the best in class. He said he sees a lot of untapped potential in Cape May County. Connors' proposal includes two event venues, a live theatre, and a 56-room lodge on a two-acre man-made lake. Elsewhere on the property would be a tavern, 40 bungalows, 24 individual cabins, and various other amenities.

 Rendering by DAS Architects

CLERMONT – On a 30-acre offshore parcel full of thin and bristly woods, a little more than 6 miles from the beaches of Avalon, John Connors Sr., a developer who has rehabilitated some of Philadelphia’s most recognizable and historic buildings, sees an opportunity for a resort, the likes of which Cape May County has never seen.

DEVELOPER JOHN CONNORS SR CLERMONT LODGE

Developer John Connors Sr. is proposing a $65-70 million high-end resort in Dennis Township. His development portfolio includes some of Philadelphia’s landmark buildings and he will lead his firm’s first foray into Cape May County with Clermont Lodge, proposed for a 30-acre parcel at the corner of Route 9 and Route 83.
COTTAGES IN THE WOODS CLERMONT LODGE RENDERING

A Clermont Lodge rendering shows cottages in the woods, the most private accommodations the resort would offer. 
CLERMONT LODGE LAKE FROM TRAIL RENDERING

A Clermont Lodge rendering shows the proposed lake that would be constructed on the property, with a trail in the foreground and the lodge (left), one of two event barns (center) and the playhouse (furthest from view) in the background.
CLERMONT LODGE OVERHEAD SHOT

A rendering for Clermont Lodge shows the proposed tavern in the foreground with the lodge, event barns and playhouse in the background. 
CLERMONT LODGE LOGO
OTHER VIEW

Another view of the proposed lodge and event facilities.

Reporter

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

