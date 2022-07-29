Screen Shot 2022-07-29 at 4.20.49 PM.png

The building in the 2600 block of Pacific Avenue where the students were housed. The property owner and landlord has received citations, the student workers have been moved and the power is shut off until electrical issues can be resolved.

 Courtesy Google Images

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

WILDWOOD – 40 international students were displaced due to code violations early July 28, 6abc.com reported.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Articles authored by Herald Staff may include collaborations or content curated from a variety of sources for presentation to the Herald audience.

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments