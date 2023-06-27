4 Rescued After Falling Off Outfall Pipe

Wildwood Beach Patrol (WBP) lifeguards Hunter Gallagher and John O’Neil responded to an after-hours rescue call at the Leaming Avenue beach, June 25. Four family members walking on the outfall pipe fell into the ocean and were immediately in distress. The WBP asks people to heed warning signs and stay off the outfall pipes.

WILDWOOD – Lifeguards from the Wildwood Beach Patrol (WBP) responded to an after-hours call, June 25, at about 7:20 p.m., and rescued four individuals who fell into the ocean while walking on a rain outfall pipe.

