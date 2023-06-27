4 Rescued After Falling Off Outfall Pipe

Wildwood Beach Patrol (WBP) lifeguards Hunter Gallagher and John O’Neil responded to an after-hours rescue call at the Leaming Avenue beach, June 25. Four family members walking on the outfall pipe fell into the ocean and were immediately in distress. The WBP asks people to heed warning signs and stay off the outfall pipes.
WILDWOOD – Lifeguards from the Wildwood Beach Patrol (WBP) responded to an after-hours call, June 25, at about 7:20 p.m., and rescued four individuals who fell into the ocean while walking on a rain outfall pipe.
According to WBP Capt. Ed Schneider, a family of four decided to walk on the Leaming Avenue outfall pipe. Schneider said all four people fell into the water and when rescuers arrived, three were in distress and a fourth was hanging onto the end of the outfall pipe and was in immediate danger of drowning.
Schneider said off-duty lifeguards Hunter Gallagher and John O’Neil responded to the scene and initiated a rescue. All four family members were saved. Gallagher and O’Neil were assisted by the Wildwood police and fire departments.
Schneider said all the shore communities have outfall pipes that carry rainwater from the streets to the ocean. He said when lifeguards are on duty, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., there are red no-swimming flags to keep people away from the pipes. The outfall pipes also have signs reading “Danger” and “Keep Off.”
Schneider reminds the public to stay off the outfall pipes and to only swim when lifeguards are on duty.
