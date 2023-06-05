New Jersey Lottery

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - Three lucky tickets matched all five numbers drawn splitting the $703,887 Jersey Cash 5 jackpot from the Friday, June 2, drawing. Each ticket is worth $234,629. The winning numbers were: 06, 10, 19, 25, and 43 and the XTRA number was: 02. The retailers will receive a bonus check for $2,000 for each winning ticket sold. Those tickets were sold at the following locations: 

Recommended for you

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments