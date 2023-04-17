RIO GRANDE – Middle Township Police Department (MTPD) confirmed at least three suspicious deaths in Middle Township since April 1, including two in Rio Grande.
A spokesperson with the MTPD said there was a suspicious death at a convenience store,locatedon the 3600 block of Route 9, in Rio Grande. A person was found dead in avehicleApril 16 at approximately 11 a.m.
In addition, there were two other deaths currently being investigated that occurred in April.
Just before noon April 1, officers responded to a fast-food restaurant,locatedon the 1400 block of Route 47, in Rio Grande, after they received a report of an unconscious and unresponsive subject. The person was transported to Cape Regional Medical Center, where they later died.
Then, at approximately 9 a.m. April 10, officers responded to a motel on the 600 block of Route 147, in Burleigh, after receiving a report of an unconscious and unresponsive person. The person was likewise transported to Cape Regional Medical Center and later died.
Investigations into each of these deaths continue and police are waiting for toxicology reports, which might take months to be completed.
