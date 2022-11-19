Seen from the 68thStreet beach path, two lots which sold to the same buyer for a combined $21 million, set new real estate transaction records in Avalon. The undisclosed buyer will knock down the 2008 house shown to build a new 8,000-plus square-foot mansion across both lots, the realtor who sold the properties said.
AVALON – With a $21 million sale price, a double lot on the beachfront in Avalon set a real estate record on the Seven Mile Island, the realtor who closed the deal said.
Joe Butler, of A. Lewis Purdy Real Estate, told the Herald the side-by-side lots just steps from the 68thStreet beach path will host an 8,000-plus square-foot “dream home” for the buyer, whose identity was not disclosed.
“The exclusivity of a 110’ x 110’ lot in southern Avalon is something I cannot stress enough. They rarely come on the market and are very difficult to create,” Butler said in an email.
The beachfront lot, at 163 68thStreet, is currently empty and sold in October for $11.5 million. The one behind it, 165 68th Street, has a house built in 2008 and sold for $9.5 million the next day to the same buyer who will demolish the 14-year-old house.
The custom home being designed and built by the new buyer will be larger than one of the lots and will sit on both. The 68th Street beach block is in one of the least flood-prone sections of town, with built-in natural dune protection.
14 blocks away, in the privacy of the Avalon high dunes, traditionally the island’s most coveted beachfront real estate, a 7,800 square-foot home is on the market for just under $13 million. The lot in the dunes is more than double the size of the two on 68th Street, but the property is listed at just over half the price.
Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.