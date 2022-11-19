House from Path.png

Seen from the 68thStreet beach path, two lots which sold to the same buyer for a combined $21 million, set new real estate transaction records in Avalon. The undisclosed buyer will knock down the 2008 house shown to build a new 8,000-plus square-foot mansion across both lots, the realtor who sold the properties said. 

AVALON – With a $21 million sale price, a double lot on the beachfront in Avalon set a real estate record on the Seven Mile Island, the realtor who closed the deal said.

Shay Roddy, who primarily covers the Wildwoods, is a Delaware County native who has always spent as much of his summers as he could at the Jersey Shore. He is a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University.

