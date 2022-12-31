cmc logo

The short-term rental (STR) phenomenon is alive and well as it enters 2023. Available listings nationwide are up 21% since pre-pandemic 2019. Occupancy rates are projected to hit 56% in 2023, down slightly from 58% in 2022. The average daily rate has increased 32% since 2019 and is projected to hit $278 in 2023. The figures come from a 2023 outlook by AirDNA, a STR analytics company.

