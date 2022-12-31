The short-term rental (STR) phenomenon is alive and well as it enters 2023. Available listings nationwide are up 21% since pre-pandemic 2019. Occupancy rates are projected to hit 56% in 2023, down slightly from 58% in 2022. The average daily rate has increased 32% since 2019 and is projected to hit $278 in 2023. The figures come from a 2023 outlook by AirDNA, a STR analytics company.
The outlook for 2023 projects continued strong demand with occupancy declining largely as a result of increases in supply. Available listings are forecast to hit over 1.4 million – a 21% growth over 2019. The average daily rate will grow but at a slower, calmer pace. The picture will be impacted by what the outlook calls “economic headwinds” due to inflation and fears of a mild recession.
What does this mean for Cape May County? Most probably ongoing growth in the STR market despite the potential for a lower profit potential. A look at the resort island communities shows the strong presence of STR properties in the mix of available lodging options.
Current open listings in the county’s shore communities number 3,766 with the Christmas holidays being a particular point of demand. Numbers for the 2022 summer season showed a hair under 6,000 available listings with very high in-season occupancy rates. The large majority of the county listings are whole house options with many advertising sleep accommodations for 5 or more.
During a presentation of his plan for a major new hotel development in Cape May City, Eustace Mita, CEO of ICONA resorts, spoke of the loss of hotel rooms in the city and the county. ICONA continues to push expansion and the company recently bought a property in Ocean City for potential use as a boutique hotel. Yet, the loss of hotel rooms is at least partially ameliorated by the growth in STR as part of the lodging mix.
In the county AirDNA data showed the Wildwoods with the largest 2022 summer availability of STR properties with 2,150. This was followed by Ocean City with 1,122 in-season available properties. The communities on Cape Island come next with 1,077 properties. Cape May City recently enacted a 3% occupancy tax on STR properties as a significant new source of revenue.
The highest average daily rates belong to Avalon and Stone Harbor. Between them the 7 Mile Island communities had almost 700 available properties with average daily rates in-season of $543 in Avalon and $614 in Stone Harbor. Averages are just that, averages. There were a number of properties with significantly higher daily rates depending on location and amenities. Properties that do not offer an entire home often had lower rates.
Sea Isle City currently has 481 available properties and that grew in 2022 to 929 during the season. The in-season average daily rate in Sea Isle was $471.
The growing attractiveness of the buy-to-rent STR market is also having an impact on the real estate market. One Harvard study found that the growth of the STR market “incentivizes hotelization” at the expense of affordable housing stock.
The Wall Street Journal recent published an article in which many STR rental property owners spoke of a loss of revenue and bookings. Research by AirDNA says that the number of future nights booked is up year to year by 15%. Bookings look strong but some property owners are seeing significant drops in rentals and annual revenue.
In spring 2022, AirDNA showed as many as 80,000 STR properties being added per month. Spring is the high point for new properties to enter the listings. The result was, again according to AirDNA, a nationwide drop of 6% in average nights booked. Average again means that for some properties the decline in bookings was more significant.
The real estate brokerage firm Redfin offers another perspective. A cooling market for real estate sales along with rising interest rates has led some property owners to hold on to their low rate mortgages and just turn to renting the second home, in many instances a second home purchased during the frenzy of the pandemic real estate market. Evolve, a vacation rental management company, notes that inventory is being moved to the STR market.
Two opposing strategies have each gained adherents. In the first property owners have lowered rates in order to boost occupancy. In the second they have held firm on rates and are willing to accept a dip in occupancy.
The STR market has become more complex and competitive. Local towns and urban centers have experimented with ways to regulate it and derive tax revenue from it. Listings continue to grow at a slower but still steady pace.
The signs are that the market is maturing. The business of STR is demanding more than buy and rent. The websites frequented by property owners now speak of posting reach, booking conversion, and guest ratings. Yet through it all the listings continue to grow.