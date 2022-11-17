2023 beach tag.png

OCEAN CITY - Seasonal beach tags for summer 2023 will go on sale starting Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. A discounted $30 price will remain in effect through May 31, 2023. On June 1, the price increases to $35.

