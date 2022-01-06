COURT HOUSE - 2021 was a year of transition for Cape May County. It began in the depths of the pandemic, following a muted holiday season during which many asked, ‘How much longer are we going to have to live like this?’
Memorial Day weekend, the answer came, in the form of eased restrictions from Gov. Phil Murphy, allowing most businesses to operate in a way that was close to a pre-pandemic normal, and paving the way for one of the most successful summers for tourism ever.
2021, in many ways, was the year of the vaccine. Headlines over its rollout, its efficacy, the resistanceagainst it, and mandates to have it frequented the Herald pages. It was a constant talking point at bars and an important metric the government was considering while determining whether to allow them to reopen.
Here are some of the stories the Herald covered from the past year, in no particular order, as a reminder of where the county has been in 2021. Happy New Year!
2021 Roundup
A property on the Avalon boardwalk, owned by former Flyers player and local realtor Tim Kerr, became the subject of a hot controversy when a plan to knock down an existing single-story structure for a larger restaurant and banquet facility went in front of the Planning Board. Neighbors, also fueled by rumors that Kerr was going to acquire the old Jack’s Place liquor license, fought the proposal successfully in an hours-long Planning Board meeting, which showcased the worst of Avalon’s antiquated remote meeting technology.
Towns across the state had to make up their minds about if they would allow marijuana to be sold within their limits after new legislation paved the way for its legalization.
The issue was debated for weeks in some places and eventually, Lower Township stepped up as the first to approve it. Middle Township eventually followed but has run into complications in its effort to bring a medical marijuana facility into town.
A former landfill on the back bay in Wildwood has been the scene of various plans over the years. From housing to a solar farm to commercial uses, the only thing all the plans seemed to share was their failure to become realized.
The current city administration is trying to get the ball rolling again, but would they be more successful? After a promising step to start the year, the project was quietly tabled over the summer.
A landmark Ocean City amusement pier was the scene of a Saturday morning fire last winter, where significant damage to the arcade and some surrounding businesses occurred. Playland’s Castaway Cove openedfor the summer season and the arcade will be rebuilt, as will the iconic rooftop pirate ship, the company announced.
The Herald tracked the use of a Rio Grande fire department vehicle. A Spout Off alerted the Herald to its potential misuse, and later, that scrutiny intensified, after it was learned the vehicle was damaged. A member of the Rio Grande fire bureau faces charges of filing a false police report in connection with the incident.
The Herald explored climate change, how it’s impacting us and what, if anything, we can do about it.
Offshore wind, one potential way to mitigate carbon output, has been highly controversial because a state-supported New Jersey project to bring a wind farm off the coast of Atlantic City would be visible from the county and could interfere with commercial fishing and other activities.
Regulators created issues for officials and developers in the Wildwoods. Major Wildwood projects were halted for almost a year after the state said it had previously erred in designating Wildwood as a qualifying municipality, and that actually the projects would require Coastal Area Facility Review Act (CAFRA) permitting. The state Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) also slapped notices of violation on North Wildwood for things it did to its north-end beachfront.
Once businesses were able to open back up in time for summer, many of them had a hard time finding workers. Unemployment benefits dissuaded some potential employees and J-1 students were not able to come in their normal numbers due to travel restrictions from Covid. This inspired some business owners to get creative, like one who employed a robot to wait tables.
Ocean City High School did not have a peaceful end to the school year, as accusations mounted and petitions circulated, alleging misconduct by the school administrators and outgoing superintendent.
A handful of local police officers have had run-ins with the law, most notably Tyrone Rolls. Rolls, an Ocean City police sergeant, stands accused of sexual assault after a 20-year-old woman told police after an alleged domestic incident that Rolls had an inappropriate relationship with her since she was 15. He was indicted by a grand jury and was scheduled to be arraigned Jan. 4
Cape May Councilman Chris Bezaire was arrested and eventually pled guilty to stalking a former girlfriend. After initially refusing to do so, Bezaire resigned from Cape May City Council after public and council pressure.
Murphy pledged $4 million in state money to the Wildwood Boardwalk for repairs.
In Beesley’s Point, the future looks bright. Mayor Richard Palombo is stepping down after years of service, but not before helping cut the ribbon on a new park and overseeing the sale of the decommissioned B.L. England generating station.
The DEP and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers released their $16 billion plan to address back bay flooding.
The use of sand from Hereford Inlet continues to be litigated. As of now, it is not allowed to be used in federal beach replenishment projects, which is causing serious concerns from towns, including North Wildwood and Stone Harbor.
