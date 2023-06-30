2 Female Greater Rhea Arrive at the Cape May County Zoo

Two female Greater Rhea joined the South American section of the Cape May County Zoo this week, per a June 30 county release.

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

COURT HOUSE - The Cape May County Zoo is excited to announce a couple of new arrivals to the Zoo. Two female Greater Rhea joined the South American section of the Zoo this week. These flightless birds are smaller South American cousins to the Ostrich and are also known as grey, common, or American Rhea. They are the largest birds that are native to South America and are found in Brazil, Bolivia, Argentina, Paraguay, and Uruguay.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.

Load comments