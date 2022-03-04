Montreal,,Canada,-,December,23,,2016,:,Powerball,New,York
NORTH WILDWOOD – One New Jersey Lottery ticket matched five of the five white balls drawn for the Feb. 28, drawing, winning the $1,000,000 second-tier prize. The ticket was sold at Wawa #8322, 330 W. Spruce Ave., in North Wildwood.

The winning numbers for the Feb. 28, drawing were: 07, 21, 39, 47, and 55. The Red Power Ball number was 19. The Power Play was 2X. 11,849 New Jersey players took home an estimated $63,279 in prizes ranging from $4 to $200. The Powerball jackpot rolled to $73,000,000 for the Wednesday, March 2, drawing.

