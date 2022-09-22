COURT HOUSE – A new, dominant species of mosquito has arrived in the area, according to county entomologist Kyle Rossner. The new arrival favors biting the hands so much he likes to call them knuckle-biters.
“They will bite you almost anywhere, but there seems to have a preference for hands and face,” Rossner said.
Rossner, who is the staff entomologist for the Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control, said the black salt marsh mosquito, whose scientific name is Aedes taneniorhynchus, is the new “problem mosquito” in Cape May County.
By problem, Rossner means it’s a nuisance to people. The mosquito is a part of our ecosystem and food chain. The larvae are a food source for fish and turtles, and the adults are eaten by dragonflies, songbirds and bats.
The number of black salt marsh mosquitos, a smaller species which is generally black and white, seemed to have reached a tipping point this year. Those who follow the mosquito population say there is an inundation of black salt marsh mosquitoes replacing the typical salt marsh mosquitoes.
The normal salt marsh species is commonly found in high marsh areas, nesting in little potholes, puddle areas and old ditches.
Tidal flooding, whether with high tides or lunar tides, has pushed salt water to the edges of the marshes, which were typically not flooded in the past. As a result, the larvae of salt marsh mosquitoes are being washed away.
Rossner said the black salt marsh mosquitoes breed in areas where the marsh meets the woods, along inland waterways. Those areas have not normally been subject to flooding. He said a typical area is on the north side of Crest Haven Boulevard, just west of the Garden State Parkway. With changes in flooding patterns and frequencies, this area near the zoo is becoming a habitat where the mosquito can flourish.
“You are seeing them in areas along the inland waterways. It is also happening in the western part of the county, areas in Goshen, and on the other side of the county in places like Marmora, Seaville, and even parts of Cape May Court House,” Rossner said. “We are experiencing this mosquito in numbers we never have.”
According to Rossner, the black salt marsh mosquito is not particularly new to our area; it has always been present in Cape May County. Writings from as early as 1908 mention the black salt marsh mosquito in this area; however, it is still usually considered a species more commonly found further south.
“This is a native species that is always associated with salt water and salt marshes. Think the mangrove forests in Florida or the North Carolina salt marshes,” Rossner said.
Places on the map of the inland waterways of Cape May County can be identified as areas that are good for black salt marsh mosquitos to breed. The Cape May County Department of Mosquito Control is also coordinating with other counties to the north along the coast, where there are habitats and practices similar to Cape May County.
According to Rossner, it is not unheard of for a different species of mosquito to become prominent in the area. He recalled the appearance of Asian tiger mosquitoes, which showed up in New Jersey in 1995. Unlike the black salt marsh mosquito, which often bites hands, the Asian tiger mosquito is very much an ankle biter.
“The theory is they are attracted to the smell of feet,” Rossner said.
Rossner said many people are concerned about the spread of disease through mosquitoes. Two decades ago, West Nile Virus (WNV) was on everyone’s mind.
But Rossner said it is unlikely a black salt marsh mosquito would transmit WNV. He said Culex is the genus most associated with the spread of WNV. He said Eastern Equine Encephalitis (EEE) is something that tends to show up later in the year.
“Actually, this time of the year is when we are really on our toes looking for it,” he said.
Still, the species most associated with EEE were beaten down by the drought. Those in the mosquito business are not anticipating they will have a very busy season.
