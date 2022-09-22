Pat Sutton Aedes taeniorhynchus YD-9-17-22(003).jpg

The black salt marsh mosquito, pictured on the hand of a county resident, is now the most prominent mosquito in the Cape May County area. Said to favor biting the face and hands, county entomologist Kyle Rossner calls them “knuckle-biters.” 

 Pat Sutton

COURT HOUSE – A new, dominant species of mosquito has arrived in the area, according to county entomologist Kyle Rossner. The new arrival favors biting the hands so much he likes to call them knuckle-biters. 

