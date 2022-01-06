IMG_3588.JPG

TRENTON - While Gov. Phil Murphy announced a State of Emergency for all of New Jersey for a snowstorm projected to hit the state in the early morning hours of Jan. 7, little snow is projected in Cape May County compared to the rest of the state.

Cape May County saw an extraordinary snowfall earlier this week, where almost all parts of the county saw about a foot and Ocean City reported 14 inches Jan. 3. 

Early reports indicate this storm will hardly be equal. Still, some businesses and services are exercising caution, making cancellations and opening on delays Jan. 7. 

Here is the final Jan. 6 briefing package, issued by the National Weather Service, for this area:

