The Museum of Cape May County, a private 501-3-c non profit presents a documentary on the history of Middle Township, as the celebratory 300th anniversary of the division (1723) of Cape May County approaches.
It is also the 225th anniversary of the incorporation of the Township in 1798.
The film is directed by Museum trustee, and noted area artist and businessman Stan Sperlak.
It is Produced by Glasstown Productions of Millville NJ. The film is 35 minutes long, and covers from prehistory to late 1900’s. It is faced paced and uses many photos and stories gleaned from a private Facebook group that Sperlak administers on Middle’s history.
Several area citizens are interviewed in the film. The project also involves an ongoing Oral Histories Project working with area High Schools. Drone work in the film was coordinated with ACCC drone program.
Funding has been made possible in part by:
The New Jersey State Council on the Arts / Department of State, The National Endowment for the Arts and the Cape May County Board of County Commissioners through the Cape May County Division of Culture & Heritage.
Proceeds from the film enable the project to continue to protect the history of our area.
The film will premiere on Saturday, April 30 with a 1 p.m. matinee and a 6 p.m. showing.
The Performing Arts Center at Middle Township High School 212 Bayberry Drive, CMCH, NJ 08210
Tickets $10 for adults, Youth 18 and under are free
Tickets may be purchased at the door, or at the box office 9-4 Mon-Fri