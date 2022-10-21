312592494_422199650082070_695672784955446641_n.jpg

Flames leap out of a second-story apartment in Wildwood Oct. 20. No one was injured in the fire. 

 Courtesy of the Wildwood Fire Department Facebook

WILDWOOD – A man and his two pets were rescued from a second-floor apartment fire in Wildwood Oct. 20.

312246801_480240017474509_4331286035462787283_n.jpg

Smoke rises from the building as firefighters begin to assess the damage from the fire Oct. 20, 2022.
312019162_480240157474495_445329568057315262_n.jpg

Firefighters work as the sun sets behind them in Wildwood Oct. 20, 2022.

