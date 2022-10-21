WILDWOOD – A man and his two pets were rescued from a second-floor apartment fire in Wildwood Oct. 20.
Just before 6 p.m. Wildwood firefighters from Squad Company #3 responded to a first-alarm fire in the 4200 block of New Jersey Avenue, according to a Wildwood Fire Department release.
The fire was reportedly called in by the Wildwood police. Pictures showed flames leaping out of two windows on the second floor.
Wildwood firefighter Ryan Troiano and off-duty firefighter from the Mount Laurel Fire Department Mike Blair rescued the man and his two pets through the second-story window. Blair formerly worked as a part-time firefighter in Wildwood.
The fire ended up venting out of four windows and was under control in less than 15 minutes. Firefighters say they were able to contain it to the unit of origin.
All four apartments on the second-floor sustained smoke damage. The furniture store beneath also sustained smoke and water damage, firefighters say.
The American Red Cross will assist the approximately 13 displaced occupants of the building.
There were no injuries.
The North Wildwood Fire Department, Wildwood Crest Volunteer Fire Department and Rio Grande Fire Company assisted in the response. The Wildwood Crest Emergency Medical Services and the Middle Township Ambulance Corps responded. Stone Harbor Volunteer Fire Company covered the island during the incident.
The fire is under investigation by the county fire marshal’s office, authorities say.
Only content submissions which satisfy our conditions for publication will be published.
The fee for publication via this portal is $100. This fee is non-refundable.
To accomplish your publication purchase, you must be logged-in as a website user: https://www.capemaycountyherald.com/users/signup
This purchase is for online publication only. If print publication is also desired, please proceed with the purchase of online publication and contact Advertise@cmcHerald.com regarding print publication.
By default, approved/paid submissions will be published to the "Lifestyle" section of the website. Requests for other urls/sections deemed relevant to the submission will be honored.
Submissions may contain links – including do-follow links.
Published submissions will remain published for as long as the website remains active, presumably at least one year.
Publisher reserves the right to refuse publication for any reason.
Submissions will not be processed for publication without advance payment.
Submissions requiring additional support services – e.g., to amend content or to effect payment – will not be published. By mutual agreement, editorial services may be provided for an additional charge; otherwise, advance payment rendered will be deemed a non-refundable service charge.
Upon request to Advertise@cmcHerald.com a link to the published article will be transmitted via email.
Our website is directed to a U.S.-based audience; our content may not be accessible to some international audiences due to technology restrictions.
By initiating this transaction, the submitter assumes any and all liability associated with publication of the submitted content (e.g., infringement, licensing) and agrees to defend and hold the Publisher harmless.