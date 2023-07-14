Winners of Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament Announced

The winners of the 2023 Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament are shown following the championship game on July 8: (kneeling, from left) Soutiri Sapnas, 31, of Glenolden, PA; Nick Giordano, 26, of Broomall, PA; Dash Miller, 20, of Marple Newtown, PA; and (standing, from left) John Small, 21, and Tommy Gardler, 22, both of Marple Newtown, PA; and Colin Pollick, 26, and Trey Lowe, 26, both of Philadelphia.  Also shown is Bill Liddell (standing, at right).

SEA ISLE CITY – On July 8, Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted the 3rd Annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament at the JFK Boulevard courts, where nine teams displayed their athletic prowess while competing for first place honors. 

