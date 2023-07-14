Winners of Bill Liddell Basketball Tournament Announced

The winners of the 2023 Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament are shown following the championship game on July 8: (kneeling, from left) Soutiri Sapnas, 31, of Glenolden, PA; Nick Giordano, 26, of Broomall, PA; Dash Miller, 20, of Marple Newtown, PA; and (standing, from left) John Small, 21, and Tommy Gardler, 22, both of Marple Newtown, PA; and Colin Pollick, 26, and Trey Lowe, 26, both of Philadelphia. Also shown is Bill Liddell (standing, at right).
SEA ISLE CITY – On July 8, Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation hosted the 3rd Annual Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament at the JFK Boulevard courts, where nine teams displayed their athletic prowess while competing for first place honors.
The Bill Liddell Tournament is named in honor of a long-time recreation volunteer, who has been closely involved with Sea Isle City’s basketball programs for many years and currently oversees the City’s “Men’s Over 40” weekly basketball program.
At the end of the 2023 Bill Liddell Tournament, a group of friends that called themselves “Team Delco” (wearing royal blue) was declared the event’s winners following an exciting championship game against a team dubbed “No Lacking” (wearing green).
As first place winners, each member of Team Delco was presented with a commemorative glass mug, courtesy of the City’s Recreation Office. Team Delco also received $500 cash, courtesy of Bill Liddell.
For a collection of photos of the 2023 Bill Liddell Men’s Basketball Tournament, go to www.VISITSICNJ.com and click the “Photo Gallery” link at the bottom of the home page. To contact Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office, phone 609-263-0050.
