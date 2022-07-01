Two,Teenage,Boys,Playing,Basketball,Together,On,The,Court
The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

Wednesday, June 29

Casiello Construction 58, Smitty’s Parking Lots 28: Brian Cunniff netted 16 points and Harley Buscham chipped in 15 points for the winners. Carter Short had eight points and Leo Kotlen and Jared Johnson each added six in the loss.

Domino’s Pizza 46, Big Top Surfin’ Sundaes 45: Brady Eagan’s 16 points and Lance Lillo’s 12 points paced Domino’s. Joseph Cunningham topped all scorers with 20 points and Connor Jackson sank 10 points for Big Top.

Cone Crazy 60, Athens Motel II 46: Joseph Chomko tallied 17 points and Alex Daniel added 12 points in the win. Athens got 12 points from Ahmed Djellal and 11 points from Jack Belisario.

GRADES 6-8 BOYS

Thursday, June 30

Casiello Basketball 41, Law Office of Seth Fuscellaro 17: Liam McFadden topped all scorers with 12 points and Gianni Troiano contributed seven points for the winners. Nolan Mawhinney sank eight points and Finnegan Chaney chipped in three points in the loss.

Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 29, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 27: Joelle Murphy tallied nine points and Matt Pouler scored six points for Adventurer. Declan Farrell netted 11 points and Jude Landis added four points in the loss.

Dogtooth Grill 46, Wawa Markets 45: Cole Reilly erupted for 24 points and Michael Sciarra added seven points for Dogtooth. Danny Benichou’s 17 points and Rebecca Benichou’s nine points topped Wawa.

