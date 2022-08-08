Grades 3-5 champs - Poppi's Pizza.jpg

The Poppi's Pizza team won the championship game in the Wildwood Crest grades 3-5 coed summer basketball league on Thursday, Aug. 4. Pictured are (from left): top row - Matt Lyman, Ethan Kelly, Jack McCann, coach Adrienne Ricci, Kai Sciarra, Chase Paxton, John-Patrick Conley; bottom row - Jake McIlhenney, Olivia Mickus, Brendan Sciarra, Brayden James.

 Provided

The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:

