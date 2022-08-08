The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
Monday, Aug. 1
Domino’s Pizza 50, Casiello Construction 45: Brady Eagan topped all scorers with 20 points and Ryan Troiano chipped in 12 points for the winners. Junior Hans (12) and Mark Stednardo (10) led Casiello.
Smitty’s Parking 50, Cone Crazy 41: Josh McKoy’s 18 points and Leo Kotten’s 13 points paced Smitty’s. Cone Crazy got 11 points from Alex Daniel and 10 points from Joseph Chombko.
Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 60, Athens II Motel 59: Joseph Cunningham tallied 13 points and Jared Knights sank 12 points to lead a balanced attack for the winners. Braden Hemphill led all scorers with 24 points and Ahmed Djellal added 10 points in the loss.
Wednesday, Aug. 3
Domino’s Pizza 66, Athens II Motel 36: Lance Lillo’s 18 points and Asher Chaney’s 13 points paced Domino’s. Patrick Flaherty and Brody Zuccarello each scored 14 points in the loss.
Casiello Construction 78, Cone Crazy 53: Junior Hans poured in 27 points and Chucky Clunn added 13 points for Casiello Construction. Alex Daniel posted 13 points and A.J. King and Al Sanzone contributed nine points apiece in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 59, Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes 49: Carter Short dropped 18 points and Josh McKoy tallied 16 points for Smitty’s. Joseph Cunningham produced 20 points and Robby Andrews and R.J. Blanda chipped in 11 points apiece in the loss.
GRADES 6-8 COED
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Casiello Basketball 47, KW sellinginjerseyshore.com 24: Trevor Troiano sank 13 points and Addison Troiano, Braden Kelly and Michael Blanda posted six points apiece for CB. Aiden Murtha’s nine points and Declan Farrell’s six points carried KW.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 39, Dogtooth Grill 30: Nolan Mahwhinney netted 16 points and Finnegan Chaney added 15 points for the winners. Cole Reilly’s 11 points and Katie Eichenhoffer’s eight points led Dogtooth.
Wawa Markets 44, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 18: Danny Benichou scored 10 points and Rebecca Benichou and Owen Bannon each added eight points for Wawa. Adventurer received 10 points from Nick Hebert and three points each from Mason Zuccarello and James Park.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Playoff Semifinal – Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 34, Dogtooth Grill 25: Nolan Mawhinney poured in 19 points and Angelo Panzini chipped in nine points for the winners. Dogtooth got 10 points from Cole Reilly and five points from Theo Margarites.
Playoff Semifinal – Casiello Construction 23, Wawa Markets 18: Trevor Troiano’s 10 points and Gianni Troiano’s five points paced the winners. Danny Benichou scored eight points and Patrick Mangold added seven points in the loss.
GRADES 3-5 COED
Tuesday, Aug. 2
Playoff Semifinal – Poppi’s Pizza 33, Lunch With Lynch 10: Matthew Lyman contributed eight points and Jake McIlhenney added seven points to lead a balanced scoring attack by Poppi’s. Kevin Mangold scored five points and Maxwell Givener chipped in two points in the loss.
Playoff Semifinal – Duffer’s Ice Cream 25, Water’s Edge Resort 19: Ryan Davenport netted 10 points and Madden Perry scored five points for Duffer’s. Luca Santana poured in 16 points and Zach Lacivita added two points for Water’s Edge.
Thursday, Aug. 4
Championship – Poppi’s Pizza 24, Duffer’s Ice Cream 20: Matthew Lyman tallied 10 points and Kai Sciarra and Jack McIlhenney each chipped in four points for Poppi’s. Ryan Davenport’s eight points and Dominic Hudson’s five points topped Duffer’s.