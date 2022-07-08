philadelphia flyers hockey stock image

The Philadelphia Flyers play a home game.

 Daniel M. Silva via Shutterstock

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

SEA ISLE CITY – Sea Isle City’s Division of Recreation is pleased to announce that the Philadelphia Flyers Community Caravan is returning to town on Thursday, July 14, at 3:00 PM, at which time the caravan will parade through Sea Isle City – much to the delight of Flyers fans and anyone who wants to see “Gritty,” the Flyers’ popular orange mascot.

In addition to Gritty, the Caravan will also feature Philadelphia Wings Lacrosse Team Mascot “Wingston,” as well as Flyers Ambassador of Hockey Bob Kelly, who helped the Flyers win two consecutive Stanley Cup Championships in 1974 and 1975. Spectators will also enjoy a musical float, municipal vehicles, and other Caravan participants. 

The Community Caravan will begin on Central Avenue at 63rd Street (near the Dealy Field tennis courts), and proceed south on Central Avenue to 82nd Street.  It will then turn left onto 82nd Street and continue one block before turning left onto Landis Avenue.  Next, the parade will proceed north on Landis Avenue to 63rd Street; then it will turn left onto 63rd Street and end where it began at 63rd and Central.

The public is invited to line the Caravan’s route on July 14 – and everyone is encouraged to wear their favorite Flyers apparel as they cheer-on the event’s participants.  

For more information about the Flyers Community Caravan on July 14, please phone Sea Isle City’s Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.

Recommended for you

Tags

Locations

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.