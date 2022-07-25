Partly cloudy skies early with heavy thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 87F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 90%. 1 to 2 inches of rain expected..
SEA ISLE CITY – Nine teams participated the Sea Isle City Division of Recreation’s Second Annual Steve Libro Men’s Basketball Tournament on July 16. The double-elimination, five-on-five competition is named in memory of a longtime City Commissioner, who was also a devoted recreation leader in Sea Isle City.
Each group of athletes that participated chose their own team name, which resulted in a tournament line-up that included Teams Stizz, Frank, Hoosier Daddy, Athletic Jock Basketball Players, GPA Boosters, 90’s All Stars, TBD, and Sea Isle University.
After many exciting games, Team TBD faced Team GPA Boosters in the final round of play – with the Boosters ultimately taking home first place honors. For their efforts, each of the GPA Boosters received a commemorative glass mug from the City’s Recreation Office. They also received numerous gift certificates donated by local businesses and $200 in cash from the Libro family.
According to Commissioner Libro’s loved ones, they are very happy that an annual event is named in his honor.
“This tournament is something special,” said Stephanie Sullivan, the Commissioner’s daughter. “Our dad was really involved in Sea Isle City – a town he loved so much. He spent a lot of time volunteering to run recreation programs, coaching, and organizing events such as dances and the home run derby – he just loved being around people.”
“We know he was smiling down and was with us during the tournament – and he enjoyed watching the guys play. A lot of people approached me that day to say that our dad was an inspiration to them or that he was the reason they played basketball or became referees.”
According to Mrs. Sullivan, her family is currently organizing a scholarship program in her father’s memory, and information will soon be available regarding that effort.
To learn about other recreation events taking place in Sea Isle City, go to www.VISITSICNJ.com or phone the Recreation Office at 609-263-0050.
