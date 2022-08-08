Murphy

TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy today signed three bills, S-891/A-1557, S-902/A-1559, and A-1556/S-901, protecting New Jersey consumers from predatory financial practices. These new laws include measures that will toughen New Jersey’s antitrust laws.

