COURT HOUSE - Cape May County native and professional baseball player Matt Szczur is heading west.
The outfielder signed a minor-league contract with the St. Louis Cardinals and will report to the team's Grape Fruit League location, in Jupiter, Florida, for training camp Feb. 21, according to a Press of Atlantic City report.
Szcur has been a journeyman ballplayer over his career, having recently played in the Philadelphia Phillies organization last year. He was released by the Phillies in June due to Covid cancelations across Minor League Baseball.
Szcur, a 2007 graduate of Lower Cape May Regional High School and graduate of Villanova University, was a member of the 2016 World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
