DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its recreational youth basketball league's championship rounds:
Jan. 30 – Championship Game, Fifth/Sixth-grade Division
26 - Sturdy Savings Bank - Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 11 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 07 pts)
13 - Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Noah Wallash, Brian Champion & Troy Katz, 04 pts each)
-----
42 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 15 pts; Lea Kern, 12 pts)
21 1 st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 10 pts; Asher Thomas, 07 pts)
-----
Jan. 30 – Championship Game, Seventh/Eighth-grade Division
37 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 17 pts; Jimmy Richie, 08 pts)
32 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 19 pts; Isabelle Toland, 06 pts)