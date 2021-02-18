NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its recreational youth basketball league's championship rounds:

Jan. 30 – Championship Game, Fifth/Sixth-grade Division

26 - Sturdy Savings Bank - Blue (Travis DeHainaut, 11 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 07 pts) 

13 - Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Noah Wallash, Brian Champion & Troy Katz, 04 pts each)

-----

42 Cape Insulation Company (Dante Duca, 15 pts; Lea Kern, 12 pts)

21 1 st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 10 pts; Asher Thomas, 07 pts)

-----

Jan. 30 – Championship Game, Seventh/Eighth-grade Division

37 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 17 pts; Jimmy Richie, 08 pts) 

32 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 19 pts; Isabelle Toland, 06 pts)

