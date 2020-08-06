WILDWOOD CREST - The following are results from recent games played in the Wildwood Crest Recreation summer basketball leagues:
High School Boys
Monday, July 27
Alfe’s Restaurant 57, Crestfully Clean 36: Patrick McGuinn collected 11 points and J.P. Baron and aJred Hopping each chipped in nine points for Alfe’s. Christian Short and Michael Zarfati netted 14 points apiece in the loss.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 47, Casiello Construction 38: Tyler Bailey tossed in 16 points and Ernie Troiano IV added 13 points for Smitty’s. Mackey Bonner and Joel Robinson knocked down 12 points each in the loss.
Chris Henderson Realty 72, Sam’s Pizza 53: Seamus Fynes exploded for 44 points and Jimmy Kurtz tallied 10 points for CHR. David Zarfati posted 22 points and Jordan Pierce added 15 points for Sam’s.
Wednesday, July 29
Chris Henderson Realty 59, Casiello Construction 53: Seamus Fynes led all scorers with 20 points and Jimmy Kurtz splashed 19 points for the winners. Steven Sheets (19) and Junior Hans (18) led CC.
Sam’s Pizza 60, Crestfully Clean 58 (OT): Omarian McNeal collected 23 points and David Zarfati added 18 points for Sam’s. John Leahy and Michael Zarfati each sank 17 points in the loss.
Alfe’s Restaurant 47, Smitty’s Parking Lots 41: Dylan Delvecchio’s 15 points and Jared Hopping’s 11 points carried Alfe’s. Dominick Troiano’s 19 points and Tyler Bailey’s eight points paced Smitty’s.
Standings: Alfe’s Restaurant 6-0, Chris Henderson Realty 5-1, Sam’s Pizza 3-3, Crestfully Clean 2-4, Smitty’s Parking Lots 2-4, Casiello Construction 0-6.
Grades 3-5 Co-ed
Tuesday, July 28
Saratoga Grill 32, Wawa Markets 27: Owen Bannon’s eight points and Harper Reilly’s seven points paced the winners. Thoe Margarites (14) and Riley Williams (11) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Poppi’s Pizza 21, Lunch With Lynch 19: Rio Pitts scored six points and Callan Murtha added four points to lead a balanced attack by Poppi’s. Evan Papageorgiou tallied eight points and Crew Fuscellaro and Caleb Handlovsley chipped in four points apiece for Lunch With Lynch.
Thursday, July 30
Saratoga Grill 17, Lunch With Lynch 6: Gabriel Volpe and Owne Bannon each netted five points for Saratoga Grill. Evan Papageorgiou scored three points and Nicholas DeStefano added two points in the loss.
Poppi’s Pizza 22, Wawa Markets 15: Callan Murtha led all scorers with 12 points and Michael Sciarra chipped in four points for Poppi’s. Theo Margarites collected nine points and Charlie Flickinger scored four points for Wawa.
Standings: Saratoga Grill 6-2, Poppi’s Pizza 5-3, Wawa Markets 3-5, Lunch With Lynch 2-6.
Grades 6-8 Co-ed
Tuesday, July 28
Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 52, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 51: Michael Rachubinski pumped in a game-high 29 points and Joelle Murphy chipped in seven points for Adventurer. Robert Andrews (16) and Aydan Howell (12) each scored in double figures in the loss.
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 63, Duffer’s Ice Cream 61: Gavin Burns registered 23 points and George William contributed 13 points for the winners. Brian Cunniff poured in 39 points and Chuckie Clunn added nine points for Duffer’s.
Cone Crazy 36, Domino’s Pizza 27: Ahmed Djellal recorded 14 points and ty Bonner added eight points for Cone Crazy. Cade Vogdes led all scorers with 16 points and Vinni Sweeney added nine points in the loss.
Thursday, July 30
Duffer’s Ice Cream 53, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 33: Carter Short (16), Brian Cunniff (16) and Chuckie Clunn (13) all scored in double figures for Duffer’s. Michael Rachubinski registered seven points and Keynan Alston added six points for Adventurer.
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 51, Domino’s Pizza 29: Gavin Burns pumped in 20 points and George William chipped in 11 points for Big top. R.J. Blanda netted 11 points and Cade Vogdes added seven points in the loss.
Dogtooth Bar and Grill 67, Cone Crazy 37: Ayden Howell (14) and Robert Andrews (11) led a balanced attack for the Dogtooth. Ahmed Djellal had 11 points and Ty Bonner added eight in the loss.
Standings: Duffer’s Ice Cream 7-1, Dogtooth Bar & Grill 6-2, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 4-4, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 3-5, Cone Crazy 2-6, Domino’s Pizza 2-6