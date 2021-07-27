WILDWOOD CREST - Wildwood Crest released Week 3 results from its recreational summer youth basketball league:
High School
July 12
Casiello Construction 73, Water’s Edge Oceanfront Resort 41: Junior Hans topped all scorers with 20 points, and Michael Zarfati added 14 points for the winners. Brett Hemphill’s 12 points and Mickey Alling’s seven points paced Water’s Edge.
Alfe’s Restaurant 52, Mudhen Brewery 47: J.P. Baron tallied 14 points, and Brady Eagan scored 10 points for Alfe’s. Joel Hutchinson (14) and Ernie Troiano (13) led the Mudhen.
Smitty’s Parking Lots 51, Robert Murray Builders 49: Brandon Hemphill scored 17 points and also hit a long three-pointer as time expired to win it for Smitty’s. Patrick Bean added 13 points. Joseph Cunningham (17) and Josh Vallese (15) were each in double figures in the loss.
July 14
Casiello Construction 44, Alfe’s Restaurant 43: Junior Hans sank 17 points, and Jordan Fusik added nine points for the winners in a battle of previously unbeaten teams. J.P. Baron led all scorers, with 22 points, and Brady Eagan tallied 13 points in the loss.
Robert Murray Builders 51, Water’s Edge Ocean Resort 41: Josh Vallese (17) and Lucas Gehring (15) each scored in double figures in the win. Brett Hemphill scored nine points, and Brian McNeal Jr. added eight points in the loss.
Mudhen Brewery 52, Smitty’s Parking Lots 47: Mudhen used a balanced scoring attack to get the win, as Ernie Troiano IV posted eight points and Lance Lillo, Joel Hutchinson and Nicholas Sylvester each added six points. Christian Short scored 12 points and Patrick Bean chipped in 10 points for Smitty’s.
Grades 3-5
July 13
Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 21, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 8: Joey Martin collected 10 points, and Jack McCann sank nine points for the winners. Colin Flaherty’s six points and Mason Zuccarello’s two points led Adventurer.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 19, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 9: Callan Murtha scored nine points, and Aidan Murtha added six points for the law office. Gavin Parker accounted for all nine points for Clipper Dipper.
Poppi’s Pizza 38, Lunch With Lynch 29: Michael Sciarra posted 14 points and Luca Santana added eight points for Poppi’s. Flynnie Markey tallied 14 points, and James Park chipped in nine points in the loss.
July 15
Poppi’s Pizza 28, Clipper Dipper Ice Cream 22: Michael Sciarra sank 12 points, and Luca Santana registered nine for Poppi’s. Gavin Parker topped all scorers, with 14 points, and Michael DeClemente added four points in the loss.
Law Office of Seth A. Fuscellaro 30, Adventurer Oceanfront Inn 16: Callan Murtha canned 14 points and Madden Perry and Sean Cunniff each added four points in the win. Finnegan Chaney’s 12 points led the Adventurer. Mason Zuccarello and James Bradley each added two.
Lunch With Lynch 27, Big Top Surfin’ Sundae 23: Owen Bannon’s 15 points and Flynnie Markey’s four points carried Lunch With Lynch. Conner Walker scored 13 points and Joey Martin added eight points in the loss.
Grades 6-8
July 13
Casiello Construction 34, Duffer’s Ice Cream 20: Owen Haughey netted 12 points, and Patrick Flaherty and Stephen Kmetz contributed seven points apiece for CC. Duffer’s got 12 points from Nolan Mawhinney and eight points from Shaun McCormac.
Cone Crazy 41, Cabrera Hospitality 40: Jack Kurtzz led all scorers, with 16 points, and Robbie Andrews added 14 points for Cone Crazy. Joey Conley and Chris Papageorgio registered 13 points apiece in the loss.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 44, Winnie’s Manayunk 42: Alex Daniel led all scorers with 18 points, and Quinn Reigner added eight points for the Dogtooth. Troy Cignetti scored 11 points, and Giovanni Quisito and Trevor Troiano added eight points each in the loss.
July 15
Cone Crazy 39, Casiello Basketball 36: Jack Kurtz poured in 21 points, and Robert Andrews added 10 points for Cone Crazy. Stephen Kmetz dropped 21 points and Luke Rachubinski added seven in the loss.
Winne’s Manayunk 29, Duffer’s Ice Cream 23: Addison Troiano and Declan Farrell led a balanced scoring attack for the winners, with six points apiece. Shaun McCormac tallied 14 points, and Nolan Mawhinney added seven points for Duffer’s.
Dogtooth Bar & Grill 28, Cabrera Hospitality 25: Quinn Reigner’s nine points, and Alex Daniel’s eight points paced the Dogtooth. Vinny Sweeney scored 10 points, and Asher Chaney added six points for Cabrera Hospitality.