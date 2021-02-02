DT Logo

NOTE: The Cape May County Herald is offering full coverage of the COVID-19 / coronavirus emergency to all, with no payment required. We are committed to ensuring our readers can make critical decisions for themselves and their families during this ongoing situation. To continue supporting this vital reporting, please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its youth basketball league:

Third/Fourth Grade Division – 01/20/21

17 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Tristan Blakeslee, 05 pts; Emma Beasley & Carter Evans, 04 pts each)

15 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Brian Champion, 06 pts; Aiden Fowler, 04 pts)

Third/Fourth Grade Division – 01/23/21

26 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Noah Wallash, 09 pts; Carter Evans, 06 pts)

19 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Brian Champion, 08 pts; Troy Katz, 04 pts)

Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/20/21

27 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 10 pts; Josh Marchiano, 07 pts)

16 Cape Insulation Company (Elle Curvan, 08 pts; Lea Kern, 06 pts)

Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/21/21

20 Cape Insulation Company (Elle Curvan, 12 pts; RJ Attenborough & Lea Kern, 04 pts each)

16 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Asher Thomas, 08 pts; Allison Nagle, 06 pts)

Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/23/21

41 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Christopher Katz, 08 pts)

26 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 23 pts; Asher Thomas, 02 pts)

Standings as of Jan. 25

Cape Insulation Company 3 – 1

Ocean View Resort 3 – 2

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 4

Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/21/21

47 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 20 pts; Alexis Blakeslee, 11 pts)

38 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 13 pts; JJ McGroarty, 11 pts)

Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/22/21

40 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 20 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 10 pts)

37 Cape Insulation Company (Rylee Morrow, 17 pts; Lily King, 07 pts)

Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/23/21

36 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 22 pts; Kyle Pettit & Alexandria Connerton, 05 pts each)

31 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 12 pts; Jimmy Richie, 10 pts)

Standings as of Jan. 25

Ocean View Resort 4 – 1

1st Bank of Sea Isle City 3 – 2

Cape Insulation Company 0 – 4

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.