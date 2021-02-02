DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its youth basketball league:
Third/Fourth Grade Division – 01/20/21
17 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Tristan Blakeslee, 05 pts; Emma Beasley & Carter Evans, 04 pts each)
15 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Brian Champion, 06 pts; Aiden Fowler, 04 pts)
Third/Fourth Grade Division – 01/23/21
26 Sturdy Savings Bank – White (Noah Wallash, 09 pts; Carter Evans, 06 pts)
19 Sturdy Savings Bank – Blue (Brian Champion, 08 pts; Troy Katz, 04 pts)
Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/20/21
27 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 10 pts; Josh Marchiano, 07 pts)
16 Cape Insulation Company (Elle Curvan, 08 pts; Lea Kern, 06 pts)
Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/21/21
20 Cape Insulation Company (Elle Curvan, 12 pts; RJ Attenborough & Lea Kern, 04 pts each)
16 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Asher Thomas, 08 pts; Allison Nagle, 06 pts)
Fifth/Sixth Grade Division – 01/23/21
41 Ocean View Resort (Paul Simmerman, 21 pts; Christopher Katz, 08 pts)
26 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Allison Nagle, 23 pts; Asher Thomas, 02 pts)
Standings as of Jan. 25
Cape Insulation Company 3 – 1
Ocean View Resort 3 – 2
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 1 – 4
Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/21/21
47 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 20 pts; Alexis Blakeslee, 11 pts)
38 Cape Insulation Company (Lily King, 13 pts; JJ McGroarty, 11 pts)
Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/22/21
40 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Kyle Pettit, 20 pts; Alexandria Connerton, 10 pts)
37 Cape Insulation Company (Rylee Morrow, 17 pts; Lily King, 07 pts)
Seventh/Eighth Grade Division – 01/23/21
36 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Isabelle Toland, 22 pts; Kyle Pettit & Alexandria Connerton, 05 pts each)
31 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 12 pts; Jimmy Richie, 10 pts)
Standings as of Jan. 25
Ocean View Resort 4 – 1
1st Bank of Sea Isle City 3 – 2
Cape Insulation Company 0 – 4