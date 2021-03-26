COURT HOUSE - The Middle Township High School tennis courts will look a little different today, as they will be transformed into an outdoor wrestling arena.
According to a release, the school will host its first-ever outdoor wrestling meet March 26, where the Middle Township team will take on rivals from Lower Cape May Regional.
“We wanted to make this event one for both teams to remember,” stated Assistant Principal of Athletics Dr. Sharon Rementer. “It’s a special opportunity to host our rivals and get everyone excited for something different. Our team is excited, and we’re happy we were able to do something like this for the athletes.”
The outdoor meet concept came about after the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association delayed the start of the wrestling season, which typically begins in November due to safety precautions associated with Covid. Rather than competing in the winter, high schools in New Jersey started their season March 16, which made the scenery change an option. Schools throughout the state are hosting similar events, but this will be Middle Township’s only one for the season.
The junior varsity team will take to mats at 3:15 p.m., followed by the Varsity team at 5 p.m.
Due to Covid guidelines, spectators are limited to two people per athlete, and facemasks are required. However, those who’d like to watch can visit Coast Sports Today, which will be live streaming the match.