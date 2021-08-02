DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its youth recreational summer basketball league:
Third-Fourth Grade Division
July 14, 2021
17 Cape Insulation Company (James McCabe, 08 pts; Payton Conroy & Sophia Donovan, 02 pts each)
09 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 04 pts; Jordan Briggs, 03 pts)
Thursday, July 15, 2021
22 Sturdy Savings Bank (Carter Evans, 14 pts; Riley Jones, 04 pts)
07 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 04 pts; Frank Laughlin, 02 pts)
Tuesday, July 20, 2021
14 Cape Insulation Company (Colton Beasley, 06 pts; Julian Broughton, 04 pts)
06 Sturdy Savings Bank (Oliver Rothenbiller, 06 pts)
Wednesday, July 21, 2021
12 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 08 pts; James Harden & Jordan Briggs, 02 pts each)
07 Cape Insulation Company (Addis Bramble, 03 pts; Colton Beasley & Sophia Donovan, 02 pts each)
July 22, 2021
18 Sturdy Savings Bank (Riley Jones, 08 pts; Oliver Rothenbiller & Jordan Figueroa, 04 pts each)
13 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 08 pts; Addison Cannon, 03 pts)
Standings as of July 23, 2021
Cape Insulation Company 6 – 2
Sturdy Savings Bank 5 – 3
Dennisville UMC 1 – 7
Playoff Game July 27, 2021 – Dennisville UMC vs Sturdy Savings Bank
Championship Game July 29, 2021 – Winner of Dennisville/Sturdy vs Cape Insulation
Fifth-Sixth Grade Division
July 14, 2021
26 Seeburg Electric (Dante Duca, 12 pts; Brian Champion, 06 pts)
25 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts; Travis DeHainaut, 07 pts)
July 15, 2021
28 Seeburg Electric (Brian Champion & Colton Carney, 06 pts each)
16 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 09 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 03 pts)
July 20, 2021
32 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 14 pts; Tristan Blakeslee & Josh Marchiano, 04 pts each)
27 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 09 pts; Travis DeHainaut, 06 pts)
July 21, 2021
25 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 14 pts; Tracis DeHainaut, 04 pts)
21 Seeburg Electric (Dante Duca, 11 pts; Noah Wallash & Cody VanArtsdalen, 03 pts each)
July 22, 2021
28 Seeburg Electric (Katie Creamer, 08 pts; Noah Wallash & Cody VanArtsdalen, 04 pts each)
22 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 09 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 05 pts)
Standings as of July 23, 2021
Seeburg Electric 6 – 2
Radzieta 4 – 4
Comfort Pro Sunrays 2 – 6
Playoff Game July 27, 2021 – Comfort Pro Sunrays vs Radzieta
Championship Game July 29, 2021 – Winner of Comfort Pro/Radzieta vs Seeburg
Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Grade Division
July 14, 2021
47 Ocean View Resort (Mya Robinson, 10 pts; Evan Feliciano, 09 pts)
21 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 09 pts; Amanda Daino, 06 pts)
July 15, 2021
41 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 23 pts; JJ McGroarty, 12 pts)
33 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman & Gage Cileone, 14 pts each)
43 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Rylee Morrow, 19 pts; Lily King, 11 pts)
35 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 19 pts; Justin Verity, 06 pts)
July 20, 2021
43 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 22 pts; Gage Cileone, 12 pts)
35 Ocean View Resort (Mya Robinson, 11 pts; Nick Meehl, 07 pts)
46 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 21 pts, JJ McGroarty, 10 pts)
42 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Lily King, 13 pts; Rylee Morrow, 12 pts)
July 22, 2021
44 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Rylee Morrow, 24 pts; Lily King, 06 pts)
25 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 17 pts; Amanda Daino & Gage Cileone, 03 pts each)
61 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 22 pts; JJ McGroarty, 12 pts)
22 Ocean View Resort (Alexis Blakeslee, 11 pts; Nick Meehl, 08 pts)
Standings as of July 23, 2021
Sobansky Contracting 9 – 0
Ocean View Resort 4 – 5
1st Bank of SIC 4 – 5
Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 1 – 8
Playoff Games July 27, 2021 – Ciccotelli’s Barbershop vs Sobansky Contracting
1st Bank of SIC vs Ocean View Resort
Championship Game July 29, 2021