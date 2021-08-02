DT Logo

NOTE: Please consider a digital subscription or contribution. For more coverage, subscribe to our daily newsletter.

DENNISVILLE - Dennis Township released results from its youth recreational summer basketball league:

Third-Fourth Grade Division

July 14, 2021

17 Cape Insulation Company (James McCabe, 08 pts; Payton Conroy & Sophia Donovan, 02 pts each)

09 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 04 pts; Jordan Briggs, 03 pts)

Thursday, July 15, 2021

22 Sturdy Savings Bank (Carter Evans, 14 pts; Riley Jones, 04 pts)

07 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 04 pts; Frank Laughlin, 02 pts)

Tuesday, July 20, 2021

14 Cape Insulation Company (Colton Beasley, 06 pts; Julian Broughton, 04 pts)

06 Sturdy Savings Bank (Oliver Rothenbiller, 06 pts)

Wednesday, July 21, 2021

12 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 08 pts; James Harden & Jordan Briggs, 02 pts each)

07 Cape Insulation Company (Addis Bramble, 03 pts; Colton Beasley & Sophia Donovan, 02 pts each)

July 22, 2021

18 Sturdy Savings Bank (Riley Jones, 08 pts; Oliver Rothenbiller & Jordan Figueroa, 04 pts each)

13 Dennisville UMC (Ashley Stoltz, 08 pts; Addison Cannon, 03 pts)

Standings as of July 23, 2021

Cape Insulation Company 6 – 2

Sturdy Savings Bank 5 – 3

Dennisville UMC 1 – 7

Playoff Game July 27, 2021 – Dennisville UMC vs Sturdy Savings Bank

Championship Game July 29, 2021 – Winner of Dennisville/Sturdy vs Cape Insulation

Fifth-Sixth Grade Division

July 14, 2021

26 Seeburg Electric (Dante Duca, 12 pts; Brian Champion, 06 pts)

25 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 10 pts; Travis DeHainaut, 07 pts)

July 15, 2021

28 Seeburg Electric (Brian Champion & Colton Carney, 06 pts each)

16 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 09 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 03 pts)

July 20, 2021

32 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 14 pts; Tristan Blakeslee & Josh Marchiano, 04 pts each)

27 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 09 pts; Travis DeHainaut, 06 pts)

July 21, 2021

25 Radzieta (Alex Covarrubias, 14 pts; Tracis DeHainaut, 04 pts)

21 Seeburg Electric (Dante Duca, 11 pts; Noah Wallash & Cody VanArtsdalen, 03 pts each)

July 22, 2021

28 Seeburg Electric (Katie Creamer, 08 pts; Noah Wallash & Cody VanArtsdalen, 04 pts each)

22 Comfort Pro Sunrays (Joey Povio, 09 pts; Tristan Blakeslee, 05 pts)

Standings as of July 23, 2021

Seeburg Electric 6 – 2

Radzieta 4 – 4

Comfort Pro Sunrays 2 – 6

Playoff Game July 27, 2021 – Comfort Pro Sunrays vs Radzieta

Championship Game July 29, 2021 – Winner of Comfort Pro/Radzieta vs Seeburg

Seventh, Eighth and Ninth Grade Division

July 14, 2021

47 Ocean View Resort (Mya Robinson, 10 pts; Evan Feliciano, 09 pts)

21 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 09 pts; Amanda Daino, 06 pts)

July 15, 2021

41 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 23 pts; JJ McGroarty, 12 pts)

33 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman & Gage Cileone, 14 pts each)

43 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Rylee Morrow, 19 pts; Lily King, 11 pts)

35 Ocean View Resort (Jake Frie, 19 pts; Justin Verity, 06 pts)

July 20, 2021

43 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 22 pts; Gage Cileone, 12 pts)

35 Ocean View Resort (Mya Robinson, 11 pts; Nick Meehl, 07 pts)

46 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 21 pts, JJ McGroarty, 10 pts)

42 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Lily King, 13 pts; Rylee Morrow, 12 pts)

July 22, 2021

44 1st Bank of Sea Isle City (Rylee Morrow, 24 pts; Lily King, 06 pts)

25 Ciccotelli’s Barbershop (Paul Simmerman, 17 pts; Amanda Daino & Gage Cileone, 03 pts each)

61 Sobansky Contracting (Kyle Pettit, 22 pts; JJ McGroarty, 12 pts)

22 Ocean View Resort (Alexis Blakeslee, 11 pts; Nick Meehl, 08 pts)

Standings as of July 23, 2021

Sobansky Contracting 9 – 0

Ocean View Resort 4 – 5

1st Bank of SIC 4 – 5

Ciccotelli’s Barbershop 1 – 8

Playoff Games July 27, 2021 – Ciccotelli’s Barbershop vs Sobansky Contracting

1st Bank of SIC vs Ocean View Resort

Championship Game July 29, 2021

Tags

Get 'The Wrap', a new way to get the news.

We wrap up the news from the Shore you love, and deliver it to your inbox, weekly.